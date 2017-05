MADRID, April 12 Spain will issue bonds due 2016, 2018 and 2023 on Thursday, April 18, the Treasury said on Friday.

The bonds on offer include debt due July 30, 2016, with a 3.3 percent coupon, Jan. 31, 2018, with a 4.5 percent coupon and Jan. 31, 2023, with a 5.4 percent coupon.

Spain will also auction 12- and 18-month Treasury bills on Tuesday, April 16.

The target range of each auction will be announced on Monday at around 1200 GMT.