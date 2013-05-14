CORRECTED-REFILE-MOVES- Falk leaves KKR
NEW YORK, April 4 Erik Falk has left private equity firm KKR to pursue a new opportunity, sources said.
MADRID May 14 Spain could sell as much as 7 billion euros ($9.1 billion) of a new 10-year bond, issued to banks via syndicate, a source at the economy ministry said on Tuesday.
"We could go to 7 (billion euros), yes, we don't have any limitation there, but I would think it's very difficult to see the same performance as we did last time, let's be realistic," the source said.
The Spanish Treasury issued 7 billion euros of a 10-year bond through syndicate in January after demand soared to over 23 billion euros.
ABUJA, April 5 The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned Nigeria its economy needs urgent reform in a report published on Wednesday that highlighted the risks to growth for the recession-hit country and the dangers of a volatile foreign exchange market.
NEW YORK, April 5 The U.S. dollar gained against the yen on Wednesday for the first time in four days after a report showed U.S. private sector employers created more jobs than expected in March, suggesting a stable labor market and supporting forecasts for at least two more interest-rate hikes this year