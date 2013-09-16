MADRID, Sept 16 Spain's Treasury said on Monday it planned to issue up to 7.5 billion euros ($9.9 billion) at two debt auctions on Tuesday and Thursday.

The Treasury will auction between 3.5 billion and 4.5 billion euros of 6- and 12-month T-bills on Tuesday and between 2 billion and 3 billion in bonds on Thursday.

The bonds at auction on Thursday include paper due July 30, 2016 and due Oct. 31, 2028.