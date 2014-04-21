MADRID, April 21 Spain's Treasury said on Monday it will sell up to 8.5 billion euros in debt at two auctions this week.

The Treasury will sell up to 3 billion euros in 3-month and 9-month bills on Tuesday.

On Thursday the government auctions as much as 5.5 billion euros in 3-year, 5-year and 10-year bonds. (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Julien Toyer)