MADRID Nov 18 Spain said on Monday it would issue between 6 billion and 8 billion euros ($8.1 billion-$10.8 billion) in two debt auctions this week, including a Treasury bill sale on Tuesday and a bond sale on Thursday.

The Treasury aims to sell between 3.5 billion and 4.5 billion euros of 6- and 12-month T-bills on Tuesday, and between 2.5 billion and 3.5 billion euros of a new 3-year bond, due April 30, 2017 with a 2.1 percent coupon, on Thursday.