* Spain to issue up to 5 bln euros in bonds, bills
* Treasury to auction bills on Tues, around 0840 GMT
* Bonds maturing 2014, 2015, 2017 on Thurs
* Bank, sovereign bailout concerns to weigh
By Paul Day
MADRID, June 19 Spain is likely to pay record
prices to borrow at debt auctions on Tuesday and Thursday after
the Greek election failed to ease concerns about the future of
the euro zone and amid uncertainty over whether Madrid will need
a full sovereign bailout.
The yield on Spanish 10-year bonds hit a fresh high of above
7 percent on Monday as initial relief over the victory of
pro-bailout parties in Greece gave way to ongoing fears of
deeper problems facing the bloc.
Seven percent is considered too pricey for a country to
afford over the long term. Such levels have previously led to
bailouts in Greece, Ireland and Portugal.
Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro told the Senate during a
budget hearing on Monday that European Central Bank should step
in to fight market pressure, essentially a call for the bank to
buy Spanish debt again, something it is very reluctant to do.
Spain's Treasury will issue between 2 billion and 3 billion
euros ($2.52 billion-$3.79 billion) of 12- and 18-month debt on
Tuesday, followed by between 1 billion and 2 billion euros of
bonds due in 2014, 2015 and 2017 on Thursday.
Monday's market response to the Greek election -- in which
parties committed to the conditions of a European
Union/International Monetary Fund bailout won by a narrow margin
-- suggest the prognosis is not good.
"It looks as though the market's broken now. I don't think
there's anything the Spanish can do to bring it back. I don't
think the ECB can bring it back... (a full sovereign bailout for
Spain) is inevitable," said Harvinder Sian, a rate strategist at
London-based RBS.
"With the (G20) summit not looking like it will produce
anything particularly dramatic to help in the crisis situation,
I think the market's made its statement. There has to be a
change in the way the Europeans are attacking the crisis."
World leaders meeting in Mexico for a G20 summit on Monday
are expected to push European leaders to outline a lasting
strategy to save the euro currency and end financial turmoil.
BAILOUT WORRIES
Spain, the euro zone's fourth-largest economy and more than
twice the size of bailed-out euro zone partners Greece, Portugal
and Ireland combined, is at the centre of market jitters as it
struggles with a deep recession and banking sector restructure.
The 12-month bill was trading on Monday in the secondary
market, considered a good guide of primary auction yields, at
around 4.9 percent.
Last month, the 12-month auctioned at 2.985 percent.
Thursday may be a bigger test, when Spain auctions bonds
maturing April 30, 2014, July 30, 2015 and July 30, 2017.
On Monday, the 2014 bond was trading at around 5.5 percent
compared with 2.069 percent at its last primary auction on March
1. The 2015 bond was trading above 6 percent after 4.876 percent
on May 17 and the 2017 was trading at 6.7 percent, compared with
4.96 percent on May 3.
Spain's economy is under heavy pressure.
It entered its second recession since 2009 in the first
quarter, and while it has barely grown at all since the property
bubble burst in early 2009, most economists expect the economy
to continue to shrink into next year at least.
Unemployment is over 24 percent, more than half all young
Spaniards are out of work and deep spending cuts to tame one of
the euro zone's largest public deficits are expected to prolong
the downturn as investment plummets.