* Banks increase levels of T-bills

* Non-residents hike debt holding for first time since Oct

* Average maturities fall

By Paul Day

MADRID, Oct 26 Spanish banks cut their exposure to sovereign debt last month for the first time since May, central bank data showed, reflecting some easing of their funding pressures since the European Central Bank announced its bond-buying scheme.

At the same time, foreign investors increased their holdings of Spanish sovereign debt for the first time since October after ECB chief Mario Draghi pledged early last month to buy bonds of struggling euro zone members.

"People like Spain again after Draghi's comments. It's just a case that everybody was a bit short, especially the European mutual funds, and they wanted to get back in," said David Keeble, global head of fixed income strategy at Credit Agricole in New York.

"There's also been some buying from out of the U.S., because they've been anti-Europe for so long a few of them are thinking they can get a bit of yield there now."

Spain's banks cut their holding of all government debt, including bills, to 192.2 billion euros ($249 billion) in September, or 32.4 percent of Spanish government debt in the market, fr o m 195.2 billion euros, or 34.1 percent in August, data from Spain's central bank showed on Friday.

As Spain's shaky public finances put the country at the centre of the euro zone debt crisis this year, domestic banks had more than doubled their relative exposure to sovereign debt between December and August because closed markets forced them to load up on paper they can use as collateral to borrow from the ECB.

In December they held only 16.9 percent of total Spanish government debt.

Now that the ECB plan has eased market tension and allowed some of the larger Spanish lenders to auction their own paper over the last two months, banks are keen to rediversify their portfolios and take advantage of foreign investor interest.

Non-resident investors increased their holding of Spanish government debt last month for the first time since October 2011, to 210.2 billion euros, or 35.4 percent of total government debt, from 191.8 billion euros, or 33.5 percent in August, the data showed.

The head of the Spanish Treasury Inigo Fernandez de Mesa said in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday that non-resident interest in sovereign debt had rebounded at recent auctions.

Since the ECB announced it would buy sovereign debt on the secondary market from any country which applied for help from the European Union aid mechanisms, Spain's 10-year yields have fallen around 95 basis points to 561 bps on Friday.

Spain is widely expected to need help although Madrid claims it is in no hurry to apply for aid.

MATURITY SHIFT

While banks' holdings of overall debt declined, their reliance on short-term paper rose as they shifted the maturity of debt on their books from longer-term bonds, the data showed.

Spain's credit institutions cut their holding of medium- and short-term government bonds to 33.5 percent of all bonds in the market, from 35.7 percent a month earlier, while increasing their holding of T-bills to 24.9 percent from 22.6 percent.

Spain's total level of T-bills in circulation rose to 79.4 billion euros in September from 72 billion euros a month earlier, of which its banks bought 3.5 billion euros.

Draghi has said the ECB plan would concentrate on debt of maturities of three years or less.

As Spain faced a shrinking investor base and rising bond yields, it had concentrated its fund raising at the short-end of the curve. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Editing by Susan Fenton)