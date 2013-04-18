* Sells 4.7 billion euros, beats top end of target

* Demand solid on all three bonds

By Paul Day

MADRID, April 18 Spain sold more debt than it had targeted at a triple-bond sale on Thursday at borrowing costs not seen since 2010, as investors search for high returns on hopes of an ease in central bank monetary policy and extra liquidity.

The Treasury sold 4.7 billion euros ($6.1 billion) in medium- and long-term debt beating a target of between 3.5 billion and 4.5 billion euros. Including this auction, Spain has sold more than 43 percent of its 2013 bond issuance target.

The benchmark 10-year bond, due Jan. 31, 2023, sold at an average yield of 4.612 percent, the lowest rate since September 2010 and compared with 4.898 percent when it last ran less than a month ago.

Demand for the paper increased compared to its last outing March 21, being 2.6 times subscribed compared to 1.9 times in March.

"This is a very strong auction result for Spain with a good set of bid-to-covers, low yields and the country raising more than the target amount," rate strategist at Rabobank in London Lyn Graham-Taylor said.

"This fits in with the overall theme at the moment of a glut of liquidity and hunt for yield seeing a strong bid for peripheral debt and a narrowing of euro zone bond spreads ... regardless of various ongoing fundamental concerns."

Spain's funding costs have dropped steadily from highs since the European Central Bank pledged to do what it takes to protect the bloc last summer despite dire forecasts for the country's economic outlook and uncertainty in Italy and Cyprus.

The economy will return to growth by 2014 if Madrid is not obliged to make new deficit-fighting cuts, head of International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde said in an interview in Spanish newspaper Expansion on Thursday.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has made billions in spending cuts and tax hikes to bring one of the euro zone's highest public deficits down but faces criticism on his plans to reform the recession-wracked economy.

Spain sold 1.4 billion euros of a bond due July 30, 2016 at an average yield of 2.792 percent compared to 3.019 percent when it last sold at a primary auction on April 4. The bid-to-cover ratio was 2.8, up from 1.9 earlier this month.

The Treasury saw yields on the Jan. 31, 2018 bond fall to 3.257 percent from 3.557 percent mid-March. On Thursday it placed 2.0 billion euros of the paper, which was 2.5 times subscribed. The same bond was 3.6 times subscribed last month.($1 = 0.7668 euros)