BRIEF-Hanover insurance group Q1 earnings per share $1.05
* Net premiums written were $1.18 billion in quarter, up 3.7 percent from prior-year quarter
MADRID Aug 18 Spanish banks' bad debts as a percentage of total loans was 10.99 percent in June, down from 11.42 percent the previous month, data from the Bank of Spain showed on Tuesday. (Reporting By Sarah Morris; editing by Rodrigo de Miguel)
May 3 Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc is joining a group of Oi SA's bondholders being advised by Moelis & Co as the Brazilian telecommunications company restructures, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday citing sources.