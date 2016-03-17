MADRID, March 17 Spain's gross public debt slipped slightly in January from December, its first monthly drop since October, the Bank of Spain said on Thursday.

Spanish public debt was 1.07 trillion euros ($1.21 trillion)in January, 589 million euros lower than that recorded a month earlier, the central bank said.

Debt as a percentage of economic output stood at 98.9 percent end of January, according to Reuters calculations using end-2015 gross domestic product data.

Spanish debt-to-GDP was 99 percent at the end of December, the Bank of Spain said on Tuesday, slightly above the official forecast of 98.7 percent.

The government's debt-to-GDP targets are 98.5 percent for 2016, 96.5 percent for 2017 and 93.2 percent for 2018. ($1 = 0.8866 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Angus MacSwan)