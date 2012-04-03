MADRID, April 3 Spain's public debt will surge
to around 78 percent of gross domestic product this year, from
68 percent in 2011, Economy Minister Luis De Guindos told The
Wall Street Journal in an interview.
Spain's debt-to-GDP ratio is substantially lower than the
other countries struggling most in Europe's debt crisis, but it
is already well above the European Union's recommended 60
percent ceiling and will continue to rise largely due to its
inability to generate growth while it cuts budget spending.
As the southern European country battles to convince
European Union partners and debt markets it can rein in its
deficit, De Guindos also said Madrid must strike the right
balance between deep spending cuts and going too far in its
austerity bid.
"If you don't make enough adjustments, markets will penalize
you. But if you go too far, markets could also penalize you," he
told the paper.
Spain on Friday announced it would cut 27 billion euros ($36
billion) from the central government budget over the rest of
2012, equivalent to around 2.5 percent of gross domestic
product.