By Paul Day
| MADRID, July 5
MADRID, July 5 Spain gained little relief on
Thursday from a euro zone leaders' deal aimed at helping the
bloc's most troubled economies, with the Treasury paying the
highest rates in over seven months to borrow 10-year funds.
Madrid sold 3 billion euros ($3.75 billion) in three
maturities of bonds at a debt auction, and while demand was
solid, yields on the longer-dated bonds were higher than when
they were last sold in June.
Peter Chatwell, a rate strategist at Credit Agricole Peter
Chatwell, said that at least Spain was still able to raise funds
in the market - despite the problems of its banks, many of which
have been brought to their knees by the effects of recession and
a property market crash.
However, measures agreed by the euro zone leaders last
weekend seemed to be having little positive effect on Spain,
which is to get European aid to rescue its most troubled banks.
"The market continues to function, but on this evidence
there is still no significant change in sentiment or investor
demand towards Spanish debt," said Chatwell.
The leaders agreed to let the bloc's EFSF and ESM bailout
funds buy bonds in secondary markets and directly recapitalise
banks. However, the deal is short on details and Finnish
opposition has dampened initial positive reactions.
Spain secured aid of up to 100 billion euros for its
battered banking sector last month, but concerns persist that
the euro zone's fourth-biggest economy will eventually need a
full sovereign bailout.
"Irrespective of the bail-out - which has yet to be
finalised - Spain is caught in a pernicious circle," said
Nicholas Spiro, managing director of Spiro Sovereign Strategy.
"The weakness of public finances, the depth of the downturn
and the vulnerability of parts of the banking sector are all
feeding on each other. That the government plans yet more
austerity will only make matters worse in the short-term."
Domestic banks have been the main buyers at Spanish
sovereign auctions since the European Central Bank injected
nearly 1 trillion euros of cheap credit in December and February
to liquidity-starved lenders.
Spanish banks raised their holdings of domestic sovereign
debt to from 16.9 percent of the total in circulation in
December to 29.2 percent in March.
The Treasury sold 747 million euros in the 10-year bonds at
an average yield of 6.43 percent, up from 6.044 percent at the
last such auction on June 7. This marked only the fourth time
Spain has sold 10-year bonds this year as it has concentrated on
lower, less expensive maturities which were supported by the ECB
loans.
The bid-to-cover ratio, a measure of demand, was 3.2 on
Thursday compared with 3.3 last month.
The Treasury also sold 1.2 billion euros of bonds maturing
on July 30, 2015 at a yield of 5.086 percent, compared with
5.457 percent on June 21. The bond was 2.3 times subscribed
compared to 3.2 times last month.
One billion euros in bonds maturing on Oct. 31, 2016 were
also sold at a yield of 5.536 percent, after 5.353 percent on
June 7, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.6, the same as at the
previous auction.