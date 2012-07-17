* Treasury sells 3.56 bln euros of short-term debt
* Yields down from last month, still at high levels
* Europe debt markets not working - Spain economy minister
* New austerity measures not seen helping financing costs
* Bank of Spain suggests winding down banks
By Nigel Davies and Carlos Ruano
MADRID, July 17 Spain's borrowing costs fell on
Tuesday, at the first sale of debt since the government
announced a new austerity package, but not enough to suggest
markets believe the country's finances are on a sustainable path
with banking problems yet to be resolved.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy unveiled spending cuts and tax
hikes worth 65 billion euros ($80 billion) over the next 2-1/2
years last week, in a bid to demonstrate that Madrid can curb
its debts.
But market doubts about whether Spain can avoid a full-scale
sovereign bailout have kept its debt costs elevated with 10-year
yields again heading towards the seven percent tipping point.
New Bank of Spain Governor Luis Maria Linde also took aim at
the country's banks, urging them to implement recapitalisation
plans quickly, whilst acknowledging for the first time that
lenders which are not viable will have to be wound down.
Spain's troubled banking sector lies at the heart of
concerns over the health of the euro zone's fourth largest
economy, and a quick resolution to the sector's ills could help
lower the amount investors demand to buy its debt.
Despite much work to be done, borrowing costs at Tuesday's
short-term debt sale were sharply lower than a month ago, coming
before a key test of appetite for the country's longer term
issues on Thursday.
The yield on the 12-month bill was 3.918 percent, down from
5.074 percent last month, which was its highest in 15 years.
The yield on the 18-month bill was 4.242 percent compared
with 5.107 percent at auction in June, right after Spain sought
a bailout for its ailing banks worth up to 100 billion euros.
"Yields have come down by nearly a percentage point, so
that's not to be sniffed at, and there's room for them to fall
further, but we need details of the bank bailout," said Orlando
Green, strategist at Credit Agricole.
Euro zone finance ministers are due to discuss the terms of
Spain's bank rescue on Friday at 1000 GMT, a spokeswoman for the
chairman of the euro zone ministers, Jean-Claude Juncker, said.
Spain's economy minister said Europe's debt markets were not
functioning properly and investors outside the euro zone had no
confidence in the euro project.
"There are no (debt) operations between nations in the
monetary union and practically the only demand for Italian debt
comes from Italians," Luis de Guindos was quoted as saying in
Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia.
"A similar thing is happening in France and Spain."
Analysts agree there is little more Spain can do besides the
reform work and austerity measures it is already committed to.
"The main challenge is to restore foreign investor
confidence in Spain's sovereign paper, with the markets
increasingly demanding a "game-changing" response from the
EU/ECB to the latest phase of the crisis," said Raj Badiani,
economist at consultancy IHS Global Insight.
KEY BOND AUCTION
The short-term debt sale preceded auctions of up to 3
billion euros of medium- and longer-dated bonds on Thursday,
when the Treasury will sell paper maturing in 2014, 2017, and
2019.
Orlando Green, strategist at Credit Agricole, said the sales
were likely to go well, but would again come at a price.
"Spain cannot continue to pay such high levels for its debt
indefinitely. If yields do not fall it could bring into doubt
the debt sustainability of the country," he said.
Domestic banks likely sucked up the bulk of the 3.56 billion
euros sold on Tuesday, although analysts and market makers said
they could be reaching a limit for absorbing sovereign bonds.
Analysts also fear the austerity measures could backfire on
the government, driving the country into a deeper recession,
which would in turn reduce tax revenues and make it harder for
it to hit deficit targets.
Yields on Spanish 10-year debt dipped briefly last week
after Rajoy outlined the new measures, but they have since risen
back closer to 7 percent, a level seen as unsustainable in the
medium term.
The Treasury has sold 65 percent of its planned medium- and
long-term debt issuance for the year, having raced ahead of
schedule at the start of the year when banks snapped up debt
with cheap European Central Bank liquidity.
But a higher deficit target for 2012, agreed with the
European Union, as well as a new mechanism to ease the regions'
funding troubles, will force the Treasury to raise more money
from investors than initially anticipated.