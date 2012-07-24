By Paul Day
MADRID, July 24 Spain paid the second highest
yield on short-term debt since the birth of the euro at an
auction on Tuesday, reflecting a growing belief that the country
will need a full sovereign bailout that the euro zone can barely
afford.
Spain's increasingly desperate struggle to put its finances
right have seen its borrowing costs soar to levels that are seen
as being unsustainable. Italy, commonly regarded as too big to
bail out, has been dragged along in its wake.
The Spanish Treasury raised 3.04 billion euros ($3.7
billion) of 3-, and 6-month T-bills, meeting its target. The
average yield on the 3-month bill was 2.434 percent, up from
2.362 in June. For the six-month paper, the yield jumped to
3.691 percent from 3.237 percent last month.
On the secondary market, Spanish five-year government bond
yields rose above 10-year yields for the first time since June
2001. Having to pay more to borrow shorter-term rather than
longer-term is usually a sign that markets think the risk of a
default or debt restructuring has increased.
"The spread between 5- and 10-years moved to negative
today, which is a classic sign that the market thinks the
current trends are unsustainable for Spain's fiscal dynamics,"
said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
On Friday, the government said it expected the economy to
remain in recession well into next year while the autonomous
region of Valencia became the first to ask Madrid for aid to pay
debt obligations it cannot meet. Others are expected to follow
suit.
It has already asked for up to 100 billion euros to
recapitalise its ailing banks which have been battered by the
four year economic downturn and a burst property bubble which
has sent mortgages falling every month since August 2007.
The alarming spiral of Spain's debt costs has banished any
hopes that a bailout of its banks, or a June EU summit which
gave the euro zone's rescue funds a green light to intervene in
the markets, has put the debt crisis in abeyance.
Spain and Italy have called on their partners or the
European Central Bank to help ward off market pressure, although
Italian premier Mario Monti said on Monday the ECB did not have
to leap into action just yet.
Although it has cut interest rates, the ECB has shown marked
reluctance to revive its bond-buying programme, the only
mechanism that could directly lower borrowing costs.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Tuesday that
further aid for Spain could take the form of an increase in
Europe's rescue fund or action by the ECB.
"I hope it will not be necessary to intervene again," he
told France 2 television. "If we have to intervene, it could be
an increase in the firewalls ... or interventions by the
(European) central bank."
The premium investors demand to hold Spanish 10-year bonds
jumped to its highest level since the birth of the monetary
union, at 7.6 percent, on Monday while the cost of insuring
Spanish debt from default also hit record highs.
Ten-year yields of over 7 percent have triggered spiralling
debt costs in other European economies which have eventually led
to bailouts, though Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos
reiterated on Monday Madrid would not need more aid.