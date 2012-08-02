* Spain sold 3.1 bln euros of 2014, 2016, 2022 bonds
* Yields rise to 6.647 on benchmark 10-yr
* Analysts say results solid in current context
* Markets doubt ECB can take bold steps on Thursday
By Paul Day and Julien Toyer
MADRID, Aug 2 Spain passed a key test on
Thursday by easily selling 3.1 billion euros of debt at yields
well below recent peaks despite investor doubts that the
European Central Bank will act to help struggling euro zone
economies at its meeting later in the day.
Although the Treasury was forced to pay the second highest
yield on its 10-year paper since the launch of the euro in 1999,
analysts said the auction was solid in the current context. The
cost of borrowing over 10 years was 6.65 percent, nearly a full
percentage point below the 7.64 percent peak n the secondary
market last week.
The results lifted market sentiment, with the premium which
investors pay to hold Spanish over German debt falling after the
auction.
Spanish bond yields, which had hit euro-era highs due to the
possibility that Madrid would have to be bailed out, fell last
week after President Mario Draghi said the ECB would do whatever
it takes to save the common currency, within its mandate.
In the same spirit, Italian borrowing costs also fell at an
auction on Monday, suggesting that Draghi has at the very least
talked yields down.
But concerns that the ECB will now fail to meet the market's
expectations when Draghi announces decisions of the Governing
Council's monthly meeting at 1230 GMT sent them up again in the
last two days.
"The auctions were good, with better demand at the shorter
maturities which looks to me like the auctions were driven by
more short-covering demand," said Peter Chatwell, rate
strategist at Credit Agricole in London.
"Certainly there is still a lot of doubt whether the ECB has
the mandate to do anything which structurally tightens Spanish
or Italian spreads."
Sources have told Reuters that bold action - such as the ECB
resuming controversial purchases of government debt issued by
the most troubled euro zone economies to curb their borrowing
costs - is at least five weeks away. However, Draghi may offer
some clues on what is in the offing.
On Thursday, Spain sold 3.1 billion euros of bonds, beating
its target of 2 to 3 billion euros, though it paid higher rates
than the last time the bonds were sold at a primary auction.
The Treasury raised 1 billion euros of the longer-dated,
benchmark bond, due Jan. 31, 2022, at an average yield of just
below 6.65 percent compared to 6.43 percent when it was last
sold in the primary market on July 5. The yield in the secondary
market had reached 7.639 on July 24, before Draghi spoke last
week.
Demand was lower than the previous auction, with the
bid-to-cover ratio at 2.4 compared to 3.2 a month earlier.
A bond due July 30, 2014 sold 1.1 billion euros at a yield
of 4.77 percent and bid-to-cover ratio of 3.0. The same bond was
last sold at a primary auction in March, 2011, at an average
yield of 3.59 percent.
A bond maturing Oct. 31, 2016 sold at a yield of 5.97
percent, after just below 5.54 percent July 5. The Treasury sold
1 billion euros of the paper which was 2.7 times subscribed
compared to 2.6 times last month.