* Yields fall on three long-tem bonds at auction
* Demand high at unscheduled debt sale
* Debt market favours Spain over Italy on political factors
* Ailing Spanish economy suggests trend may soon reverse
* Retail sales fall again; mortgage court ruling may hit
banks
By Paul Day
MADRID, March 14 Spain saw solid demand at a
long-term bond auction on Thursday, riding a wave of enthusiasm
for its debt relative to Italy's that might soon ebb as
investors look more closely at a gloomy economic backdrop.
At an unscheduled auction for market makers, the Treasury
sold 803 million euros ($1.0 billion) of paper due 2029, 2040
and 2041 more cheaply than in recent issues of the same bonds.
The shortest yield fell to 5.224 percent from 5.787 percent.
That means Spain has already reached more than 30 percent of
its medium- and long-term debt target for 2013 at sharply lower
costs than six months ago, when investors worried about state
finances were dumping bonds from across the euro zone periphery.
Spanish yields have fallen relative to Italian debt as
market concerns have grown about political deadlock in Rome
following an inconclusive election two weeks ago.
But with Spain saddled with chronically high unemployment
and caught in a deep recession that looks likely to continue
well into 2013, that trend could soon reverse.
"There has been a numbing complacency in the markets with
regard to country-specific risk across the euro zone periphery,
but particularly in Spain," said Nicholas Spiro managing
director at Spiro Sovereign Strategy.
"The bleak economic data coming out of Spain and the scant
prospect for meaningful growth point to an underpricing of
Spanish risk."
Spain's retail sales fell for a 31st straight month in
January, data showed on Thursday, while the country's struggling
banks came under more pressure from a court ruling making it
slightly easier for Spanish homeowners to fight
evictions.
WINDOW OF OPPORTUNITY
Last July, Spain's bond yields rose to levels not seen since
the euro was introduced, with returns on 10-year paper rising
above 7.6 percent - prompting expectations Madrid would be
forced to seek a sovereign bailout.
Its yields have since fallen sharply on a subsequent
European Central Bank pledge to support Europe's struggling debt
markets, and they have stayed relatively low.
That promise also drove down Italian yields, which have
consistently undercut Spanish ones during the euro zone crisis.
But Rome paid its highest three-year borrowing costs since
December at an auction on Wednesday after the political
paralysis triggered a credit rating downgrade last week.
Meanwhile, the yield on Spanish one-year paper fell on
Tuesday at an auction to its lowest level since before Greece
was forced to request its first bailout in 2010.
Madrid announced Thursday's off-calendar bond sale following
Tuesday's success, an opportunistic move that might be harder to
repeat in future.
"They had a window of opportunity before the Italian
elections ... but we have risk aversion coming back to the
market," said Alessandro Giansanti, a rate strategist at ING in
Amsterdam.
"Foreign investors will be shy to invest in long-term bonds
issued by the lower-rated countries."
Spain's gross domestic product sank for the sixth straight
quarter at the end of last year and at its fastest rate since
2009 as battered domestic demand weighs heavily on an economy
struggling to reinvent itself after a burst property bubble in
2008.
That market implosion came back to bite the countries' banks
on Thursday, when the European Court of Justice decreed that
Spanish judges should be allowed to halt evictions when
homeowners contest abusive clauses.
Spain's banks, which say they have helped keep mortgage
default rates at very low levels, had opposed a loosening of the
rules, arguing that would make it harder for them to raise much
needed funds backed by mortgages.
Government efforts to reduce one of the euro zone's highest
budget deficit through tax hikes and spending cuts and
record-high unemployment have added to the consumer gloom.
"(A three-percentage-point hike in value added tax) has
deflated spending intentions in the closing stages of 2012 and
will continue to do so throughout 2013," analyst at IHS Global
Insight Raj Badiani said.
But government officials are confident that robust export
figures and improving financing conditions mean the economy will
perform better than expected, predicting on Thursday that growth
will return later this year and that economists will upgrade
their 2013 forecasts.
The official forecast for 2013 GDP stands at a 0.5 percent
contraction compared with consensus of around a 1.5 percent
shrinkage. Spanish think tank Funcas reiterated on Thursday its
forecast for a 1.6 percent annual fall.
The government said Thursday's bond sale had been relatively
small as it was aimed at satisfying a technical demand from
market makers after some maturities had become illiquid.
The yield on Spanish 10-year debt stood at around 4.8
percent on Thursday.