MADRID Dec 11 Spanish debt as a percentage of
economic output stood at 99.3 percent in the third quarter, the
Bank of Spain said on Friday, above the government's forecast of
98.7 percent by the end of the year.
The debt-to-GDP ratio was also 99.3 percent in the second
quarter, revised up from a previous 97.7 percent after the
government assumed debt related to a highway concession in the
northern region of Catalonia.
The total public debt came to 1.06 trillion euros ($1.2
trillion) at the end of the third quarter, up from 1.05 trillion
three months earlier and compared with just 383.8 billion euros
in 2007 before the onset of the economic slump.
The government has set its debt-to-GDP targets at 98.5
percent for 2016, 96.5 percent for 2017 and 93.2 percent for
2018.
($1 = 0.9137 euros)
