UPDATE 1-Mexico retail sales rise by most in 3-1/2 years in Feb

(Adds background, detail on currency) MEXICO CITY, April 26 Mexican retail sales rose by the most in 3-1/2 years in February compared to the previous month, official data showed on Wednesday. Retail sales rose 2.4 percent in February from January, the national statistics agency said, bouncing back after slipping two months in a row and coming in above a forecast in a Reuters poll for a 0.6-percent expansion. Consumer confidence in Latin America's No. 2 economy sank to a