MADRID Oct 4 Spain will pay back almost 12
billion euros ($16.4 billion) of syndicated bank loans
three-and-a-half years early to save some 950 million euros in
interest payments as premiums demanded by investors tumble, the
Treasury said on Friday.
The central government borrowed some 27 billion euros from
banks in 2012 to help cash-strapped regional governments catch
up on past-due payments to service providers.
The debt had a clause which gave participating banks,
including BBVA, Santander, Bankia
and CaixaBank among others, an option to convert the
loan to sovereign bonds.
While the banks have already converted some 15.5 billion
euros into bonds, Economy Secretary Fernando Jimenez Latorre
notified lenders on Thursday the government would make an early
repayment of the remaining around 12 billion euros, a source at
the Treasury said.
The government paid around 6 percent for the five-year
credit line in May 2012, the height of the euro zone debt crisis
which saw struggling euro zone economies paying record high
premiums to investors concerned over a potential break up of the
euro zone.
Benchmark 5-year rates have fallen to around 3.1 percent on
the secondary market on Friday from a high of 7.6 percent in
July 2012, according to Reuters data. ($1 = 0.7340 euros)
