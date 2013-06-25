Hong Kong shares fall, weighed by financials, Tencent
SHANGHAI, March 30 Hong Kong stocks fell on Thursday, weighed by financials and index heavyweight Tencent, with weakness in mainland stocks also hurting sentiment.
MADRID, June 25 Spain's state-owned railway company is planning a 600-million-euro ($785.7 million) bond to fund new high-speed-train infrastructure, a spokesman for the firm said on Tuesday.
Spain plans to split Adif's profitable high-speed unit from the rest of the company, which has debt of more than 11 billion euros and "junk-rated" bonds. It was not clear if the bond would be issued by the demerged unit once the company has been split.
The Public Works Ministry was not immediately available for comment. It has said in the past that investing in Spain's praised high-speed networks would remain a priority for the government despite tough deficit-cutting goals.
"The bond will be around 600 million euros, which could be extended in the future," the Adif spokesman told Reuters.
Newspaper El Mundo had reported without citing sources that the total issuance could reach 1 billion euros.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy inaugurated a new high-speed train line June 17 between Madrid and the coastal town of Alicante. ($1 = 0.7637 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* Chip unit put up for sale after Westinghouse charges mounted
HANOI, March 30 Vietnam on Thursday denounced Taiwan's military drills on and around a disputed South China Sea island, labelling them a serious violation of its sovereignty and a threat to maritime security.