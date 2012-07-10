MADRID, July 10 Spain is finalising a mechanism
to back its regions' debt, which face prohibitively high
borrowing costs in open markets, said Public Administration
Secretary Antonio Beteta on Tuesday.
"It's a mechanism that aims for more liquid issuances and
therefore making it easier to be placed on markets as they will
be backed by the state," said Beteta at a conference.
Spain's 17 autonomous regions, largely responsible for the
country missing its deficit target by a wide margin in 2011,
need to refinance some 36 billion euros ($44 billion) of debt
this year, but investor nerves have made it tough for them to
raise money.
Turbulence in financial markets has pushed Spain's benchmark
10-year bond yields to euro-era highs and the government has
applied for aid of up to 100 billion euros to recapitalise some
of the country's banks, hit by a burst property bubble.