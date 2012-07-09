(Adds planned credit line for Catalonia)
MADRID, July 9 Spain will give details this week
or next of a debt instrument created to help its regions - which
face prohibitively high borrowing costs in open markets - to
raise cash and repay bonds, a government official said on
Monday.
Spain's 17 autonomous regions, largely responsible for the
country missing its deficit target by a wide margin in 2011,
need to refinance some 36 billion euros ($44 billion) of debt
this year, but investor nerves have made it tough for them to
raise money.
Turbulence in financial markets has pushed Spain's benchmark
10-year bond yields to euro-era highs and the government has
applied for aid of up to 100 billion euros to recapitalise some
of the country's banks, hit by a burst property bubble.
Public administration secretary Antonio Beteta said market
volatility has delayed the regional fund-raising project.
"If everything goes as expected in the Eurogroup and Ecofin
meetings this week, you may see an instrument for the regions
this Thursday, in which case it'll be taken to this or next
week's cabinet meeting," he said.
Euro zone finance ministers are due to meet later on Monday
while a wider gathering of EU finance chiefs on Tuesday is set
to ease deficit goals set for Madrid.
The country's wealthiest region, Catalonia, is in talks with
banks on securing a syndicated credit line worth more than 500
million euros to help meet financing problems faced by the
Treasury, a financial source said on Monday.
Catalonia, whose local government is talking to Santander
, La Caixa, BBVA and Sabadell
according to the source, has almost 5.8 billion euros in debt to
refinance in the second half of this year.
On the mechanism due to be announced this week or next, the
government has debated either mutualising regional debt by
issuing so-called "hispanobonos", or providing state guarantees
for each region's bonds.
Spain's struggle to reduce its massive budget deficit, after
years of economic stagnation that have left one in four workers
without jobs, has also raised fears the country will eventually
need a sovereign bailout.
