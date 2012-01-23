SAFT ON WEALTH-The corporate governance flaw at heart of investment management: James Saft
June 12 Lousy incentives for corporate stewardship is a flaw at the heart of our system of delegated asset management.
MADRID Jan 23 Spain's Treasury said on Monday it would issue bonds on Feb. 2, and Feb. 15, with details of their maturities yet to be decided on.
June 12 Lousy incentives for corporate stewardship is a flaw at the heart of our system of delegated asset management.
* Analysts see economic reforms at risk (Adds lawmakers' approval, comments)