MADRID Jan 22 Spain's Treasury hopes to raise between 3 billion to 4 billion euros ($4-$5.3 billion), or more, through the placement of a 10-year syndicated bond, a government source said on Tuesday.

"It's a bit early to know but between 3 to 4 billion euros would be okay for us, but if it goes better than expected maybe more ... it depends very much on how it evolves," the source said.

Spain set the price guidance on the 10-year syndicated bond at midswaps plus 375 basis points, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service said, citing banks managing the deal.

The Treasury last sold a syndicated bond in February 2012 of its current 10-year benchmark with a 5.85 percent coupon.