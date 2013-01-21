(Adds details on timing, analyst quote)
By Paul Day
MADRID Jan 21 Spain is testing the market for a
10-year syndicated bond, a government source told Reuters on
Monday, in a push to make the most of a rise in investor demand
for debt issued by struggling euro zone economies.
The economy ministry source could give no further details on
when the new benchmark bond would be issued, its size or price
guidance.
The issue could materialise as early as Tuesday, when
initial price expectations are expected to emerge in the
morning, said IFR Markets, a Thomson Reuters news and market
analysis service, citing banks managing the deal.
Spain has been at the centre of the euro zone debt crisis
because of fears it cannot control its public deficit, one of
the highest in the euro zone, in the face of a prolonged
recession and record unemployment.
But debt premiums for the euro zone's weaker economies have
fallen since European Central Bank head Mario Draghi assured
markets the ECB would do all that is necessary to support the
single currency last summer.
Spain's sovereign has issued around 9 percent of its
full-year gross issuance plans for bonds in just two auctions
this year, while the country's corporates including Telefonica
, Santander and Iberdrola have also
rushed to make the most of relatively benign market conditions
to sell paper.
The yield on Spain's current 10-year benchmark jumped more
than 4 basis points on the reports of the syndicated bond to
5.15 percent, though remained a long way below the euro-era
highs of over 7.5 percent in July of last year and the selloff
soon slowed.
"It's the right move. Last week's auctions were pretty good,
even for the long end, so the indication is that there will be
demand," debt strategist at BNP Paribas Ionnis Sokos said.
"I'm curious whether they will do what Italy did by
disclosing exactly who buys. If they don't disclose the book,
it'll look suspicious. Who holds this debt is almost more
important than the level of yield or the amount sold."
Non-resident investors held 35.4 percent of Spanish
sovereign bonds in November, the latest available data, down
from around 50 percent through much of the history of the single
currency.
Spain's battered banks, meanwhile, increased their holdings
of Spanish bonds to 34.5 percent from less than 17 percent a
year earlier, fuelling worries of a vicious circle between the
sovereign and its lenders.
Barclays, BBVA, Citi, Goldman, Santander and Societe
Generale are bookrunners for the syndicated bond, IFR said.
Buyers for syndicated bonds are lined up prior to the sale of
the bond, in contrast with the more commonly used auction method
where buyers place bids on the day.
Spain last marketed such a deal in February 2012, when it
tapped a bond maturing in January 2022 with a 5.85 percent
coupon.
"The market will closely scrutinise the volumes and the
pricing, and until that is done question marks remain, but the
positive for now is that the market hasn't sold off in a
disorderly fashion just on this headline," said Michael Leister,
senior strategist at Commerzbank in London.
"Arguably that might not have been the case in the summer
last year."
