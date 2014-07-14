MADRID, July 14 Spain's debt reduction targets
to 2020 are unfeasible, the country's newly-created independent
fiscal authority (AIReF) believes, newspaper El Mundo reported
on Monday.
Spain aims to cut its public debt from 96.8 percent of gross
domestic product at the end of March to 60 percent by 2020. The
gap soared from 36.3 percent in 2007, partly due to the cost of
bailing out banks hit by the bursting of a property bubble.
The deadline was "not feasible" given the government's
admission to Brussels that it was set to miss its 2016 target
and would finish 2017 with debt-to-GDP ratio of 97 percent, the
newspaper quoted the authority as saying in a draft report.
The watchdog and treasury ministry both declined to comment.
Spain created the fiscal watchdog after it was forced to ask
Europe for a credit line of 100 bln euros, of which it finally
used 41.3 bln ($56.3 billion).
"Reducing this (debt) ratio by 37 percentage points in three
years is not only a fiscal effort without precedent, but it
would also generate economic effects of an extraordinary
magnitude," the right-leaning newspaper quoted the report as
saying.
The AIReF recommended the government set "a believable and
demanding pathway for the sustained reduction of the debt ratio
that allows the (government) administrations to guarantee
financial sustainability", El Mundo said.
EU leaders signalled at a summit last month they were ready
to give member states extra time to consolidate their budgets as
long as they pressed ahead with economic reforms. Leaders agreed
to make "best use" of flexibility built into EU budget rules.
The watchdog was also reportedly critical of the way the
government evaluates the debt targets of local authorities.
Spain's government has no obligation to follow the advice
given in the report, an official version of which should be made
public by the end of July.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
(Reporting By Sarah Morris, Editing by Sarah White and John
Stonestreet)