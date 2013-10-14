BRIEF-Rockwell Collins announces pricing of senior notes offering
MADRID Oct 14 Spain's Treasury said on Monday it aimed to sell between 5 billion euros and 7 billion euros ($6.8 billion-$9.5 billion) of bonds and T-bills this week.
The Treasury will auction between 3.5 billion and 4.5 billion euros of 6- and 12-month T-bills on Tuesday, and between 1.5 billion and 2.5 billion euros of 3-year and 5-year bonds on Thursday.
The three-year paper is due July 30, 2016, with a 3.3 percent coupon and the five-year paper is due Oct. 31, 2018, with a 3.75 percent coupon.
March 29 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
** This Diary is filed daily ** --------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29 BRAZIL - Bank of America Merrill Lynch Brazil Conference. NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams speaks on "From Sustained Recovery to Sustainable Growth: What a Difference Four Years Makes" before the Forecasters Club of New York - 1715 GMT. LJUBLJANA, Slovenia - Bank of Slovenia holds board meeting.