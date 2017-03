MADRID May 16 Spain central government deficit reached 1.53 percent of gross domestic product, or 16 billion euros ($21 billion), in the first quarter of the year, the Treasury Ministry said on Thursday.

The Treasury said that Spain's social security administrations had registered a surplus equivalent to 0.23 percent of GDP in the year to March.

It also confirmed that Spain's 17 autonomous regions had a deficit equivalent to 0.12 percent of GDP in the first quarter.