MADRID, Sept 3 Spain is committed to meeting its
EU-agreed deficit target of 6.3 percent of its gross domestic
product in 2012 despite bad data for the first seven months of
the year, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Monday.
The country's central government deficit was 4.6 percent of
gross domestic product (GDP) from January to July, or 48.6
billion euros, the Treasury said on Friday. This was far from
its path to achieve end-of-the-year objectives
"The commitment of the government to meet the 6.3 percent
target is very high. It is our number one priority when it comes
to our economic policy," De Guindos said on Onda Cero radio.
De Guindos also said the state bank fund FROB would inject
capital into state-rescued lender BFA-Bankia in the
next hours after the bank reported losses of over 4 billion
euros ($5 billion) in the first half of 2012.
As Spain is inching towards seeking aid to service its
sovereign debt after requesting a 100-billion-euro lifeline for
its banks in June, De Guindos said Madrid was still waiting to
know about the conditions of such a program before taking a
decision but said he was confident the European Central Bank
would step in to help euro zone countries.