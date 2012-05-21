BRIEF-UDR prices $300 mln of senior unsecured notes due 2027
* UDR Inc - notes were priced at 99.764 pct of principal amount plus accrued interest from june 16, 2017 to yield 3.528 pct to maturity
MADRID May 21 Spain's 17 autonomous regions all consider that cutting the deficit is a priority as the country needs to convince investors it can rein in its public finances, Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said on Monday.
"There's no other way forward for Spain but to cut its deficit," Montoro said at an event in Madrid.
"The regions understand that cutting the deficit is a priority and the meeting with them last week showed they are all committed to it."
The Spanish government admitted late on Friday that its 2011 public deficit was higher than it had previously reported due to adjusted accounts in three of its regions.
* Thoma Bravo announces strategic growth investment with acquisition of Riskonnect