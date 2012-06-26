BRIEF-Yum Brands says certain units entered refinancing amendment - SEC filing
* On June 7 Pizza Hut Holdings, KFC Holding, Taco Bell Of America entered into a refinancing amendment - SEC filing
MADRID, June 26 Spain is considering eliminating tax breaks on housing and raising petrol tax, the Treasury Secretary Marta Fernandez Curras said on Tuesday.
"This is one of the options, one of the recommendations, by the European Union which is under consideration," she said.
* Jones Energy Inc - files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2raTsQG Further company coverage: