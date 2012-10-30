MADRID Oct 30 Spain's central government deficit for the end of 2012 will be below 4 percent of gross domestic product, Treasury Secretary Marta Fernandez Curras said on Tuesday.

The target for the central government deficit is 4.5 percent for the year, while the objective for the entire public deficit, including the 17 regional governments and social security system is 6.3 percent.

"That gives us space for possible deviations," she said, referring to other areas of the budget outside the central government.