By Fiona Ortiz
| MADRID, March 12
Spain's new centre-right
government will embark on its most sensitive austerity measures
to date -- health and education spending cuts in the
country's autonomous regions -- as soon as it clears a
local election hurdle at the end of March.
Cuts in social services are likely to set off street
protests as Spain struggles to save at least 30 billion euros
this year to meet tough European deficit reduction goals while
the economy shrinks and almost one in four are out of work.
So far, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has announced a 40
percent reduction in infrastructure and other investment, a 12
percent cut in spending at central government ministries and
layoffs and salary cuts of up to 30 percent at public companies.
Now on the firing line are budgets controlled by the 17
autonomous regions, which include low-cost public universities
and high-quality universal health care with almost no waiting
periods.
On March 25 the People's Party, which took over the central
government in December, is expected to win elections in populous
autonomous region Andalusia, toppling the last Socialist
stronghold in Spain and sealing its control of almost all of the
country's 17 regions and most of its town halls.
"The war begins in April," said a congressional deputy for
the People's Party, who did not want to be named.
The deputy said that the government plans to pass reforms in
April that will give regional leaders the power to hike
university fees, which currently cover only 20 percent of costs,
or to charge fees known as co-payments for doctor's visits.
He said the labour market reform decreed by the government
in February already gave regional leaders the power to enact
collective lay-offs of public workers who are not civil
servants, for example teachers.
REGIONS IN TROUBLE
When Spain missed its deficit reduction target last year, by
2-1/2 percentage points, overspending by the regional
governments was largely to blame in a highly decentralized
country where only 18 percent of public spending is in the
central government.
The regions were supposed to keep their combined deficit to
roughly 15 billion euros in 2011, but it came to 30 billion.
The autonomous regions have nowhere to turn to raise money -
issuing debt on financial markets would be prohibitively
expensive as the euro zone crisis has heightened risk
perceptions for southern Europe - so town halls and regional
administrations have financed themselves by delaying some 35
billion euros in payments to providers.
The central government has now backed extraordinary bank
loans so the local administrations can pay off their debt to
small and large companies that provide everything from care for
the mentally disabled to street cleaning.
But in turn, they must reach their deficit target this year,
which, again, they must bring down by some 10 billion euros.
A senior government official said the new reforms to be
passed in April will help the regional governments cut where
they need to.
"Things will be reformed to help them make cuts. We have
been asking them what they want to change to make things more
efficient. The reforms will let them meet budgets," said a
senior government source who asked not to be named. The source
did not confirm that the cuts will be in health care and
education, but most of regional spending is in those areas.
The government and the congressional source both said they
do not believe the government will have to apply newly
instituted sanctions next year to regions that don't trim their
spending, saying the regions will respond to the threats to cut
off financing.
However, the Socialist government used the same tools last
year without managing to bring the regional deficits under
control.
Regions such as Valencia and Catalonia have already seen
protests against incremental cuts in health and education
spending cuts, so an explicit mandate from central government to
cut in those areas will send more people out into the streets.
"You will see more protests, but it won't be enough to
derail political support (for PM Rajoy) in the short term," said
Josep Lobera, head of research at Metroscopia polling firm.
Lobera said the top priority for Spaniards is for the
country to emerge from crisis, and that 50 percent are willing
to see some sort of cuts in social services.