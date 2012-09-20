MADRID, Sept 20 Spain's budget deficit reached
more than half its year-end target by the end of June, official
figures showed on Thursday after the country succeeded in
selling 10-year debt at the lowest borrowing cost since January.
Investors are growing impatient, though, and analysts have
warned the relief from market pressure may be short-lived as
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy hesitates over seeking an
international bailout.
At the end of the first half, the deficit stood at 39.8
billion euros ($51.5 billion), around 4 percent of gross
domestic product, compared with the year-end target of 6.3
percent of GDP.
The Treasury Ministry figures were preliminary and are
likely to see small revisions by the National Statistics
Institute.
Investors doubt that Spain can control its finances without
help given the fallout from a burst property bubble and a
prolonged recession.
Rajoy has passed austerity measures worth around 65 billion
euros to the end of 2014 in an effort to shrink one of the euro
zone's highest budget shortfalls from 8.9 percent of GDP in 2011
to below 3 percent.
The deficit figure does not include 5.4 billion euros
poured into the country's banks to offset unpaid debts. The
government granted emergency funds to Bankia in August
as an advance on European rescue funds due later this year from
a 100-billion-euro European lifeline.
($1 = 0.7721 euros)
