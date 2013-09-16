MADRID, Sept 16 Spain's public deficit, not
counting city governments, came to 5.27 percent of economic
output through the end of July, closing in on the year-end
target of 6.5 percent, according to Reuters calculations based
on Treasury Ministry data reported on Monday.
The budget gap at the end of July stood at 54.293 billion
euros, the ministry said.
Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said earlier on Monday that
the deficit was "moving toward" the goal agreed on with Brussels
and said the government would not need to take additional
measures - such as spending cuts or tax hikes - to keep figures
on track.
The government forecasts the economy will return to growth
in the second half of the year after a prolonged slump.
Recovering tax revenue and lower-than-expected debt servicing
costs will help Spain achieve the deficit goal, de Guindos said.
Despite drastic cuts in public spending last year, Spain did
not meet its deficit target as tax income was hit by the
recession and high unemployment.
After the deficit came in at 7 percent of GDP last year, not
including international loans for its ailing banks, Spain won
more time from the European Union to bring its deficit under
control.
The central government deficit reached 4.55 percent of GDP
at end-July, higher than the end-year target of 3.7 percent, the
ministry data showed.
The country's 17 autonomous regions ended July with an
accumulated deficit of 0.77 percent of GDP, compared with their
target of 1.3 percent for the full year. Social Security
reported a surplus of 0.05 percent of GDP, compared with a
full-year objective for a deficit of 1.5 percent.
(Reporting by Carlos Ruano; Writing by Fiona Ortiz; editing by
Christopher Wilson)