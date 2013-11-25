MADRID Nov 25 Spain's public deficit for this year so far stood at 4.8 percent of gross domestic product at the end of September, Treasury Secretary Marta Fernandez Curras said on Monday, unchanged from August and compared to a full-year target of 6.5 percent.

The figure includes the central government, social security and Spain's 17 regional governments, but not city halls.

Separately, Bank of Spain Governor Luis Maria Linde said on Monday the country was on track to meet its year-end deficit target though there was still a risk the goal could be overshot.

Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro told Reuters last week that Spain would make up for a larger-than-expected deficit in the social security system with lower interest payments on sovereign debt and strong corporate tax takings.

The central government deficit to October was 3.61 percent, compared with a year-end target of 3.8 percent, Curras said.

The full breakdown of the deficit data will be published by the Treasury Ministry on Tuesday.