BRIEF-Ranger Energy Services files for IPO of up to $100 mln
MADRID, April 7 Spain's acting Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro said on Thursday the 2015 public deficit would be 5 percent of gross domestic product, not including aid to banks, once new criteria by Eurostat are taken into account.
Including international financial aid from the 2012 banking bailout, the 2015 deficit would be 5.08 percent of economic output, Montoro said.
The government announced a deficit of 5.16 percent without financial aid and 5.24 percent of GDP including bank bailout funds on March 31. Even with the downward revision to the deficit, it was still far higher than a target agreed with Brussels of 4.2 percent of output for 2015. (Reporting by Carlos Ruano; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Sarah White)
* Anant Asavabhokhin to resign as chairman