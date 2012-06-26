* Deficit 2.38 pct by end-May, nears 2012 target of 3.5 pct
* VAT hike, energy levy, ending property tax breaks likely
* EU, IMF, markets push Spain to cut deficit
By Andrés González
MADRID, June 26 - Spain is considering raising consumer,
energy and property taxes, the government said on Tuesday, as it
struggles to reduce a public deficit that may have already
exceeded one of its budgeted ceilings for the full year.
Underlining the state of Spanish finances as it negotiates
an international bailout for its banks, the central government
deficit was 3.41 percent of gross domestic product from January
to May, close to a end-year target of 3.5 percent, Treasury data
showed.
Madrid is under intense pressure by nervous debt markets to
tame one of the highest public shortfalls in the euro zone and
the government will be hoping to have a new slew of austerity
measures to show European leaders at a summit later this week.
The high central government deficit figures were due to
early cash transfers of almost 9 billion euros to Spain's
struggling regions had stretched the deficit to 36.4 billion
euros ($45.4 billion) by the end of May, the Treasury said.
Excluding the transfers, which are made each year but were
paid early this time to help the cash-strapped regions, the
deficit would have been 2.38 percent of GDP, it said.
The central government deficit, announced on Tuesday, does
not include figures from the social security system or the 17
devolved regions.
At the end of the first quarter, and thanks to the payments,
the regions were ahead of their targets, though whether that
will bring the overall shortfall in line with end-of-year goals
will not be known until mid-year regional accounts are
published.
With the economy in its second recession in three years
slashing the total Spanish deficit from 8.9 percent of GDP last
year to 5.3 percent this year, as has been pledged by the
government, remains a serious challenge.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has announced tax hikes and
spending cuts worth around 45 billion euros, but he had so far
resisted calls from the European Union and the International
Monetary Fund to rise the value added tax (VAT).
COUNTERPRODUCTIVE?
In an unexpected move two days before the EU summit where
measures to ease the pressure on Spain's borrowing costs will be
discussed, the government said on Tuesday it was now considering
increasing the rates on certain products and services.
Madrid's short-term lending costs nearly tripled at an
auction on Tuesday from a month earlier while demand for the
paper shrank as investors demanded ever higher premiums to hold
Spanish debt.
Spain's current VAT rate is 18 percent, one of the lowest in
Europe, but many products are charged at a reduced 8 percent or
a "super-reduced" 4 percent.
"The ministry is studying reclassifying certain products and
services that have reduced or super-reduced VAT," a spokesman
for the ministry said.
Madrid is also considering eliminating tax breaks on housing
after reintroducing the measure as one of the first decrees the
centre-right government announced after being sworn in December.
It is also considering introducing a so-called "green tax"
on petrol, following recommendations by the European Union,
Treasury Secretary Marta Fernandez Curras said.
However, with the economy contracting at very quick pace,
some say increased austerity could be counterproductive.
Mark Miller, an economist at Capital Economics, said hitting
the deficit target "is going to be pretty tough the way things
are going. There's a lot of austerity in train, but economic
activity is slowing sharply too."
The low activity is already hitting tax receipts, with
revenues from value added tax down 10.1 percent in the
January-May period from a year earlier, the Treasury said.