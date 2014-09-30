MADRID, Sept 30 Spain's public deficit reached
3.43 percent of the country's economic output at the end of June
this year, according to details of the government's draft budget
published on Tuesday.
Spain is targeting a deficit of 5.5 percent of gross
domestic product (GDP) at year-end, inside a 5.8 percent goal
set by the European Union. Without including aid granted to
banks, the budget shortfall stood at 6.6 percent of GDP last
year, slightly overshooting a 6.5 percent target.
