MADRID, Sept 30 Spain's public deficit reached 3.43 percent of the country's economic output at the end of June this year, according to details of the government's draft budget published on Tuesday.

Spain is targeting a deficit of 5.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) at year-end, inside a 5.8 percent goal set by the European Union. Without including aid granted to banks, the budget shortfall stood at 6.6 percent of GDP last year, slightly overshooting a 6.5 percent target. (Reporting by Tomas Cobos, writing by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)