BRIEF-Country Group Development says qtrly loss 63.4 mln baht vs loss of 24 mln baht
* Qtrly loss 63.4 million baht versus loss of 24 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MADRID Jan 27 Spain's public deficit, minus town halls, stood at 4.62 percent of gross domestic product last November, the Treasury Ministry said on Tuesday.
That would likely put Spain within reach of its year-end deficit target of 5.5 percent of GDP agreed with Brussels.
Government and Bank of Spain officials have said the country should be able to comply with deficit limits for 2014, though the central bank has also warned that 2015's target of a 4.2 percent of GDP deficit would be harder to meet. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)
* Qtrly loss 63.4 million baht versus loss of 24 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MANILA, May 12 Chinese iron ore futures dropped to near four-month lows on Friday and were on course to decline for a seventh week out of eight, weighed down by concerns over weak demand in the world's top consumer.