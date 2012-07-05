MADRID, July 5 The Spanish government will
announce new measures to help it meet its deficit target in a
matter of days, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Margallo said on
Thursday.
"Have no doubt that in order to meet the (deficit) target
we've set out, and which the markets oblige us to meet ... that
you will have concrete measures in just a few days," Margallo
said in an interview on state television.
Sources have told Reuters that Madrid is putting finishing
touches to an up to 30 billion euro ($38 billion) package of
spending cuts and tax hikes to help it meet this year's deficit
targets.