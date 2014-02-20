Subway says it shut hundreds of U.S. restaurants last year
April 20 U.S. sandwich chain Subway Restaurants said on Thursday it shut 359 restaurants in the United States last year, amid stiff competition in a highly fragmented fast-food industry.
MADRID Feb 20 Spain's Dia said on Thursday net profit rose to 209.3 million euros ($287.86 million) in 2013 from 157.9 million euros a year earlier, boosted by capital gains from the sale of a Turkish business in April.
Stripping out that sale, adjusted net profit rose to 227.7 million euros from 204.0 million euros, the world's third largest discount grocer said in a statement to the market regulator.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortistion (EBITDA) rose 4.3 percent to 641.6 million euros while sales rose to 9.8 billion euros from 9.7 billion euros a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7271 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez)
* Avnet Inc -co, xilinx mutually renew primary global channel relationship, deal to widen distribution of Xilinx's all programmable products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: