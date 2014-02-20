MADRID Feb 20 Spain's Dia said on Thursday net profit rose to 209.3 million euros ($287.86 million) in 2013 from 157.9 million euros a year earlier, boosted by capital gains from the sale of a Turkish business in April.

Stripping out that sale, adjusted net profit rose to 227.7 million euros from 204.0 million euros, the world's third largest discount grocer said in a statement to the market regulator.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortistion (EBITDA) rose 4.3 percent to 641.6 million euros while sales rose to 9.8 billion euros from 9.7 billion euros a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7271 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez)