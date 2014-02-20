Subway says it shut hundreds of U.S. restaurants last year
April 20 U.S. sandwich chain Subway Restaurants said on Thursday it shut 359 restaurants in the United States last year, amid stiff competition in a highly fragmented fast-food industry.
* FY adjusted EBITDA 641.6 mln euros vs f'cast 636 mln
* Sales up 1.4 percent to 9.8 billion euros (Recasts, adds dividend)
MADRID Feb 20 Spain's Dia, the world's third-largest discount supermarket chain, said on Thursday adjusted core profit rose 4.3 percent in 2013, beating forecasts as cash-strapped Spaniards turned to cut-price groceries.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to 641.6 million euros ($882.4 million) compared with an average forecast of 636 million from analysts polled by Reuters.
Sales inched up 1.4 percent to 9.8 billion euros from a year earlier, Dia said, while net profit rose to 209.3 million euros from 157.9 million, boosted by capital gains from the sale of a Turkish business in April.
Stripping out that sale, adjusted net profit rose to 227.7 million euros from 204.0 million, Dia said in a statement.
Dia said separately it would pay a dividend of 0.16 euros per share against 2013 earnings, up 23 percent from 2012.
The grocer also reiterated it was targeting double-digit growth in earnings per share in local currencies for the period of 2012 to 2015. ($1 = 0.7271 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez and David Holmes)
