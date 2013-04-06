MADRID, April 6 One of Spain's best known film
directors, Juan Jose Bigas Luna, who shot actors Penelope Cruz
and Javier Bardem to fame in the 1990s with his celebrated film
"Jamon, Jamon", has died of cancer at the age of 67.
Bigas Luna was known in Spain for his erotically charged
films like Bilbao (1978) and had more recent success again
outside his home country with "My Name Is Juani", a 2006 movie
about a young woman ditching her small town for Madrid.
Spain's Academy for Cinematography Arts and Sciences said on
its Twitter account on Saturday:
"The Academy is sorry about the passing away of Bigas Luna
yesterday ... The 67-year-old film director was working on his
next film."
Bigas Luna died at his home in Tarragona, near the
northeastern city of Barcelona.
His 1992 film, "Jamon, Jamon" (Ham, Ham), not only gave
Bardem and Cruz, now married, their big break, but Bigas Luna
also won a Silver Lion award at the Venice Film Festival for the
comedy drama.
Spain's Culture Minister, Jose Ignacio Wert, said most
internationally famous Spanish actors had worked with the
director.
"Bigas Luna's films were always characterised by a very
fresh vision, although sometimes with a touch of acidity about
our environment," Wert said in a statement.
Bigas Luna's latest film was Di Di Hollywood, released in
2010. He was working on a film adaptation of a novel by Catalan
author Manuel de Pedrolo.
(Reporting by Leticia Nunez and Inmaculada Sanz; Writing by
Clare Kane, edited by Richard Meares)