MADRID May 13 A fire broke out at a Spanish tyre dump near Madrid on Friday, generating a huge black cloud of toxic smoke that led authorities to order residents nearby to remain indoors and close their windows.

Local media reports said the fire, near the town of Sesena, is said to have begun at 02:00 a.m. (00:00 GMT). By daylight, plumes of smoke some 20 metres high could be seen at the tyre dump, one of Europe's largest at over 11 hectares.

Emergency services said the fire's cause was unknown but that it was under control.

(Reporting By Reuters Television in Madrid)