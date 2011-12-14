* State-backed securities may be used to cover unpaid bills

* Regional governments owe 5.83 billion euros for drugs

By Rodrigo De Miguel

MADRID, Dec 14 Spain's drug sector lobby group is ready to accept state-guaranteed securities from regional governments to cover 5.83 billion euros ($7.63 billion) in unpaid bills for drugs supplied to public hospitals.

Spain's regional governments, which control health and education, are struggling to pay suppliers following the collapse of the real estate boom which slashed their tax revenue and froze access to capital markets.

"The industry is prepared to consider a solution (to the unpaid debt) of issuing government-backed securities," industry group Farmaindustria said on Wednesday.

Greece has already forced drug companies to take some payments for unpaid bills in government bonds.

Farmaindustria represents companies including the Spanish units of international firms like Pfizer, Roche , Novartis and AstraZeneca.

Farmaindustria managing director Humberto Arnes told journalists each drug company and each region should make its own decision on securitising outstanding debts.

Spain's central government is currently paying about 5.6 percent to borrow for 10 years, as the euro zone debt crisis continues to hammer the peripheral countries.

The regional governments are, on average, paying their bills 468 days late compared with 390 days a year ago, according to Farmaindustria data.

Farmaindustria chairman Jordi Ramentol said some companies risked folding because of unpaid debts and the impact of swingeing price cuts implemented by the outgoing Socialist government. Sector sales are seen dropping 9 percent this year and 10 percent in 2012.

Pharmaceutical companies hope relations will improve with the new centre-right People's Party government, Ramentol said.

Drugmakers are counting the cost of the euro zone crisis across southern Europe, as governments delay payments or cut prices for medicines in a bid to plug holes in their budgets.

The pharmaceutical industry is particularly vulnerable to such austerity measures since state-funded healthcare systems account for most of their European sales.

Richard Bergstrom, director general of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, told Reuters last month that combined debts to drug companies in Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece were around 10 billion euros.