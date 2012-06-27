* Spaniards to pay full price for 425 "minor ailment" drugs
MADRID, June 27 Patients in Spain will have to
pay the full price for some prescription medicines under a new
measure to cut healthcare costs approved on Wednesday, Health
Minister Ana Mato confirmed at a press conference.
The new measure, which will come into effect in August, will
apply to 425 drugs for "minor ailments", including migraines.
Patients will have to pay 100 percent of the cost for codeine,
some anti-inflammatories and laxatives, among other drugs.
"We're revising the financing of a series of drugs with
little therapeutic use and for minor ailments. At the same time,
we're going to be able to use public financing for new drugs and
those with more therapeutic value," Mato said following a
meeting with health representatives from Spain's 17 autonomous
regions.
The Spanish government expects to save 458 million euros
($570.53 million) with the new measure to cut state support.
This figure is part of 7 billion euros of savings already
announced in April, a pharmaceutical industry source told
Reuters earlier on Wednesday.
The autonomous regions account for around 50 percent of
public spending and missed deficit targets by a wide margin last
year.
Two regions, Andalucia and the Basque Country, objected at
the meeting that they had not been provided with a full list of
drugs beforehand and demanded more time to consult industry
experts before applying the rule, Andalucia's representative
Maria Jesus Montero told reporters.
However, Spain's ruling centre right People's Party (PP) has
an absolute parliamentary majority and controls most of the
country's regions. The measure will be implemented despite
objections.
Spain, in the midst of a painful recession that has left one
in four unemployed, has vowed to make a total 45 billion euros
of public sector cuts this year.
"Some (drug) companies will suffer moderate or serious
damage to their turnover, but not including those medicines in
the list of excluded drugs would have been illogical and
incoherent," Spain's Health Ministry said in a draft document
seen by Reuters before the meeting.
Spain is also introducing a co-payment system which will
kick in on Sunday, meaning the public will pay varying amounts
for prescriptions depending on their income.
The move highlights the growing pressures on healthcare
systems in southern Europe, which are buckling under the strain
of austerity. In Greece, pharmacies are struggling with a tangle
of unpaid bills and state hospitals are running out of some
medicines.
Europe's drugmakers, meanwhile, are seeking special
protection to keep supplies flowing to the worst-hit countries
and ring-fence their businesses from emergency price
cuts.
($1 = 0.8028 euros)
