BRUSSELS, Sept 28 European Union regulators will
close an investigation over the way Spanish banks use tax
credits after Spanish authorities announced changes to head off
concerns that the tool may breach state aid rules, an EU
official said on Monday.
"We will no longer look into this measure, as long as the
Spanish authorities implement the changes as announced, it
addresses our concerns sufficiently," the official said.
Earlier on Monday, Spain said it would amend the Deferred
Tax Assets measure starting next year, which would include a
15-percent retroactive payment against the tax breaks granted
due to the DTAs. [ID nL5N11Y0VW]
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)