BRUSSELS, Sept 28 European Union regulators will close an investigation over the way Spanish banks use tax credits after Spanish authorities announced changes to head off concerns that the tool may breach state aid rules, an EU official said on Monday.

"We will no longer look into this measure, as long as the Spanish authorities implement the changes as announced, it addresses our concerns sufficiently," the official said.

Earlier on Monday, Spain said it would amend the Deferred Tax Assets measure starting next year, which would include a 15-percent retroactive payment against the tax breaks granted due to the DTAs. [ID nL5N11Y0VW] (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)