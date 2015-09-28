(Updates with EU response, bank market performance)
By Paul Day and Foo Yun Chee
MADRID/BRUSSELS, Sept 28 European Union
regulators will close an investigation into the way Spanish
banks use tax credits after Spanish authorities announced
changes to head off concerns that the tool may break state aid
rules, an EU official said on Monday.
Spain said earlier it would change the way that Deferred Tax
Assets (DTAs), an instrument that grants tax breaks to companies
when reporting losses or against certain provisions, are taxed.
The changes would be in place as of next year, and would
mean Spanish banks, the main beneficiaries of DTAs, make a
retroactive payment of 1.5 percent against the tax breaks
granted due to these instruments, it said.
The reform was agreed on jointly by the European Commission,
the Bank of Spain and the treasury and economy ministries, the
Economy Ministry said in a statement.
The change to the law will allow the European Commission to
drop an investigation of Spanish banks' use of tax credits.
"We will no longer look into this measure, as long as the
Spanish authorities implement the changes as announced. It
addresses our concerns sufficiently," the EU official said.
The European Commission said in April that EU regulators
were scrutinising the treatment of banks' DTAs by four EU
countries, including Spain, to see if they constituted
potentially illegal state aid.
The other countries the Commission was looking at were
Italy, Portugal and Greece.
Some Spanish banks outperformed on the country's leading
stock market on Monday at 1020 GMT, with Caixabank up
0.7 percent and Banco Sabadell rising 1.1 percent,
while the IBEX was down 0.1 percent. Santander
and BBVA underperformed, dropping 0.6 percent and 0.95
percent respectively.
