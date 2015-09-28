(Adds total impact on Spanish banks, analyst quote, updates
prices)
By Paul Day and Foo Yun Chee
MADRID/BRUSSELS, Sept 28 European Union
regulators will close an investigation into the way Spanish
banks use tax credits after Spanish authorities announced
changes to head off concerns that the tool may break state aid
rules, an EU official said on Monday.
Spain said earlier it would change the way that Deferred Tax
Assets (DTAs), an instrument that grants tax breaks to companies
when reporting losses or against certain provisions, are taxed.
The changes would be in place as of next year, and mean that
Spanish banks, the main beneficiaries of DTAs, make a
retroactive payment of 1.5 percent against the tax breaks
granted due to these instruments, it said.
The overall impact of the new legislation on Spanish banks
will be 419 million euros ($468 million) in taxes against 28
billion euros of DTAs if the banks wish to calculate it as
capital, a economy ministry source said.
Another 12 billion euros of DTAs taken by the Spanish banks
will not need to be levied because the lenders had already paid
against that amount, the source said.
The reform was agreed on jointly by the European Commission,
the Bank of Spain and the treasury and economy ministries, the
Economy Ministry said in a statement.
The change to the law will allow the European Commission to
drop an investigation of Spanish banks' use of tax credits.
"We will no longer look into this measure, as long as the
Spanish authorities implement the changes as announced. It
addresses our concerns sufficiently," the EU official said.
The European Commission said in April that EU regulators
were scrutinising the treatment of banks' DTAs by four EU
countries, including Spain, to see if they constituted
potentially illegal state aid.
Analysts said the measure helped eliminate uncertainty over
the state of Spanish bank solvency.
"This is a step in the right direction by the government
because it allows more homogenization with Europe on the path to
strengthening banking solvency," analyst at broker Renta 4 Nuria
Alvarez said.
The other countries the Commission was looking at were
Italy, Portugal and Greece.
Some Spanish banks outperformed on the country's leading
stock market by 1120 GMT on Monday, with Banco Sabadell
up 0.06 percent, Bankinter up 0.6 percent and
Caixabank down 0.2 percent while the IBEX was
down 0.8 percent.
Santander and BBVA underperformed,
dropping 1.3 percent and 1.6 percent respectively.
($1 = 0.8953 euros)
(Additional reporting by Jesus Aguado; Editing by Adrian
Croft/Mark Heinrich)